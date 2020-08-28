Rahul Gandhi Trying To Discourage People Amid COVID-19: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to discourage people amid pandemic.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to discourage people during coronavirus pandemic and it is not in the national interest.

"He is following the theory of Hitler's minister Goebbels. The Supreme Court gave him a warning in the Rafale case and asked him not to level baseless allegations. When Rafale came to India, it boosted the morale of the country as well as the forces. But Rahul Gandhi continues to bring down the morale of the country as well as the forces," Mr Singh said in Begusarai.

"In the same way during COVID-19, when the world accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a management guru, Rahul Gandhi is asking when the vaccine will come. It is not a child's play, there is a protocol for coronavirus vaccine. Three companies are working. Despite working during COVID-19, Rahul Gandhi is trying to discourage people and it is not in the national interest," he said.

The minister highlighted that India is far ahead in terms of recovery and mortality rate.

"Our recover rate is above 75 per cent and the mortality rate is below 2 per cent. Now there are 1,000 testing labs and over 10 lakhs tests are being done daily. There are over 1500 dedicated COVID hospitals," he said.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi attacked the Central government for not having "a fair and inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy" to combat coronavirus which has affected over 33 lakh people in the country.

"A fair and inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it. The Government of India''s unpreparedness is alarming," he tweeted.