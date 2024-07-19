'Rahul Gandhi Too...': BJP MP's Jibe After Assassination Attempt On Trump

Referring to an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised the importance of maintaining democratic principles and condemned violence stemming from political dissent.

"An assassination attempt was made on former President Donald Trump. With God's blessings, he remained safe, and action was taken against the perpetrator. This should not happen in a democracy. The right to dissent should not cause violence," he stated.

Prasad also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his frequent derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Rahul Gandhi too makes irresponsible statements a lot of times. His statements are such that, in some time, he won't be allowed to step out," Prasad remarked.

He stressed the need for decorum in political discourse to prevent violent outcomes.

Highlighting concerns raised by former UP DGP Vikram Singh, Prasad pointed out that targeting PM Modi could incite violence. He recalled the 2013 Patna rally attack, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, and mentioned a serious security breach during Modi's 2021 visit to Punjab.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP National Spokesperson, also spoke at a press conference about the dangers of violent rhetoric in politics. Citing global examples like the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and the attempt on Trump's life, Trivedi urged political leaders to exercise restraint and maturity.

He criticised Congress leaders for using inflammatory language and called for an end to such practices.

Trivedi concluded by stressing the importance of civil discourse in maintaining national security, cautioning against the repercussions of hate speeches. "The whole world is witnessing the repercussions of hate speeches, and such things in India can be very dangerous. Do not become arrogant. Be civil," he stated, ending with a poignant quote on the shared consequences of violence.