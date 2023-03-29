Rahul Gandhi To Start Karnataka Campaign From Site Of 2019 Remark On PM

Congress's Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign next month for the state elections due on May 10. The April 5 rally will be held in Kolar, the place where Mr Gandhi made the comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname which has led to his two-year jail term and disqualification from parliament.

Earlier today, the Election Commission announced the poll date for the state where the ruling BJP is hoping for a second straight term in power.

The Congress, which formed government in Karnataka in 2018 with HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular, found itself out of power a year later. The alliance government collapsed with the desertion of a number of MLAs.

The two parties had accused the BJP of bringing down the government.