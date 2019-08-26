Rahul Gandhi To Begin 3-Day Kerala Visit: Report

Rahul Gandhi was on a four-day visit to Wayanad from August 11 to 14. (PTI file photo)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala starting Tuesday aimed at taking stock of the flood relief measures.

A senior Congress source told IANS that during his visit to his parliamentary constituency, Rahul will review various measures in areas affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi was on a four-day visit to Wayanad from August 11 to 14. He had raised the issue of Kerala floods with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his help.

The party source said Rahul is also likely to inaugurate two offices in his constituency during his visit and will also participate in political programmes.

Rahul will also interact with the local people as well as local party unit workers, he said.

