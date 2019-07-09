Form Panel To Pick New Congress Chief: Janardan Dwivedi

Janardan Dwivedi said that technically Rahul Gandhi is still Congress chief.

Veteran Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday suggested that Rahul Gandhi should form a committee for suggesting the name of the new Congress president.

Janardan Dwivedi, an ex-AICC general secretary organisation, also said the credibility of the panel holding informal discussions on selecting the new Congress chief would have been more if it was formally set up.

He said once Rahul Gandhi forms the panel, it should hold discussions with workers and leaders before arriving at the name of the next Congress president.

Lauding Gandhi for resigning as party president after the Lok Sabha poll results, Janardan Dwivedi said it is an ideal for other Congress leaders to follow.

