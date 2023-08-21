Rahul Gandhi Rides KTM 390 Adventure To Khardung La, One Of World's Highest Motorable Roads

Rahul Gandhi reached the mountain pass along with other bikers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the Kardung La Pass in Ladakh. He also met the locals while riding a bike to the high altitude mountain pass, which is almost 40 kilometres from Leh and the gateway to Shyok and Nubra valleys. It is among the highest motorable roads in the world. Mr Gandhi, the member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala, reached Ladakh on Thursday and is expected to stay there till August 25, according to news agency ANI.

In the video posted on many social media handled, including that of news agency ANI, the Congress leader is seen reaching Khardung La along with other bikers and posing for photos with them.

A photo carousel posted on his official Instagram account has snapshots of Mr Gandhi's interaction with the locals, driving in the mountainous terrain of Ladakh and encouraging some guitarists. The bike he rode was a KTM 390 Adventure.

Mr Gandhi had visited the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Saturday on a bike to pay tribute to his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

He will visit Kargil Memorial during his stay and will interact with the youth. Mr Gandhi will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.