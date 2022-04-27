Rahul Gandhi Predicted Prashant Kishor's Refusal On Day One: Sources

It was PK who sought out Congress leaders and asked for a meeting, said the sources. (FILE)

Rahul Gandhi had "on Day One" predicted that Prashant Kishor won't join the Congress and many leaders felt that the strategist wanted to "use the Congress" for leverage with other parties, party sources said today. The doubts and misgivings were mutual, countered sources close to Prashant Kishor.

Sources say Prashant Kishor, or PK, was offered the functional responsibility of election management in the Empowered Congress Committee. He rejected the offer yesterday. PK wanted to be either political secretary to the Congress president or Vice President, the sources said.

"Rahul Gandhi on Day One itself said PK will not join, this is not the first time he was offered a spot in the party," said sources.

It was PK who sought out Congress leaders and asked for a meeting to make his presentation to the Congress, said the sources. "Various Congress leaders in the committee gave serious thought to his proposals but wanted an overview of PK," they said.

Many in the group of eight tasked with assessing PK's proposal felt he was not reliable and was using the Congress platform.

Sources close to Prashant Kishor claim he had deep doubts about how invested the Congress leadership is in tough decisions to revive the party.

On the election strategist rejecting the party's offer, the Congress today said "our doors and windows are open for anyone keen on joining us".

"The offer to PK to join the Congress was made day before yesterday. He said no. We don't know why," said senior leader P Chidambaram.

Praising PK's presentation and data analysis, Mr Chidambaram said some "actionable" recommendations would be implemented.

Sources close to the strategist say he didn't feel the Congress and its leadership were invested enough in his suggestions, even though they appeared to support the plan.

Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip at this time reinforced that doubt.

Instead of a "hands-on approach", Rahul Gandhi, one of the top decision-makers of the Congress, appeared "aloof" and hardly attended any meeting, said sources close to PK. He chose to go on his scheduled trip abroad when he could have deferred it for the party's moment of reckoning

Rahul Gandhi's perceived detachment was in contrast to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's enthusiasm, but that wasn't enough, said sources. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, was present throughout the deliberations.

Sources also said the scepticism voiced by a section of veterans in response to Prashant Kishor's ideas and his entry in the party betrayed nervousness in the party over reforms that could, sooner or later, endanger their well-entrenched positions.

After days of negotiations and meetings, including speculation that PK joining the Congress is a "done deal", the first sign of trouble was when the party, on Monday, announced a "Chintan Shivir (introspection camp)" but steered clear of any questions on PK.

Yesterday, the confirmation came from spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and PK in back-to-back tweets.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

One of the big sticking points in the Congress-PK talks was the party's insistence of incremental changes as opposed to Big Bang reforms that could upset many leaders.

Prashant Kishor, says sources, was also not willing to settle for only a seat at the table as far as Congress decision-making was concerned. For the ace strategist, who was used to being in direct touch with people like Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar and Amarinder Singh in the past, it was unacceptable. He reportedly wanted direct access to Sonia Gandhi and a free hand to implement his plans for India's oldest party.