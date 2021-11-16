When There's Punishment For Speaking Truth, Falsehood Is In Power: Rahul Gandhi On National Press Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government on National Press Day. (File)

On National Press Day today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government, saying when there is punishment for speaking the truth, it is clear that "falsehood is in power".

National Press Day is observed annually on November 16 to honour the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI).

जब सच बोलने पर सज़ा मिले तो साफ़ है कि सत्ता झूठ की है।



When there's punishment for speaking the truth, it's clear that falsehood is in power. #NationalPressDaypic.twitter.com/EGuWgqhJGy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 16, 2021

"When there's punishment for speaking the truth, it's clear that falsehood is in power," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag 'National Press Day'.



