'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai': Rahul Gandhi On Narayana Murthy's GDP Warning

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the government over the economy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's latest attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy warning that India's GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gandhi took a swipe at the government using the BJP's 2019 election slogan, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)".

"Modi hai toh mumkin hai," Mr Gandhi tweeted, along with a screenshot of a report of the IT visionary's remarks.

Mr Murthy on Monday flagged fears of the country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) hitting its lowest since 1947 and said the economy should be brought back on track and that people should be prepared to live with the pathogen.

"India's GDP is expected to shrink by at least five per cent. There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP (growth) since independence, since 1947," Mr Murthy said at event.

"The global GDP has gone down. Global trade has shrunk, global travel has almost disappeared. The global GDP is likely to shrink between 5 per cent and 10 per cent," he said.

Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting regularly, criticising the government over the state of the economy as well as over the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi said PM Modi and his team neither have the "understanding, the tools nor the ability" to fix the Indian economy.

Mr Gandhi has repeatedly said that small businesses have been badly hit by the pandemic. The government also announced a Rs 20,000 crore scheme to help two lakh MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) that provide jobs to crores of and approval of a minimum support price for 14 crops.