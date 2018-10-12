'Truth Needs To Be Told Loud And Clear': Rahul Gandhi On #MeToo

Congress President Rahul Gandhi says, time everyone learns to treat women with dignity

Rahul Gandhi today came out in support of the #MeToo movement, a day after he was asked at a press conference about the allegations against union minister MJ Akbar. "It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity," the Congress president tweeted.



"I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change," said Mr Gandhi.

I’m glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2018

Yesterday, while addressing a press conference on the Rafale controversy, he had told reporters that the #MeToo campaign is a "very big issue" but he would comment on that in detail at a press meet later.



The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded the resignation of MJ Akbar, the Minister of State for foreign affairs, the most high profile person to be outed a sexual predator by not less than seven journalists, who were junior to him when he was the editor at The Telegraph and The Asian Age.



The minister should either come clean or quit, said Congress leader Jaipal Reddy on Wednesday.



There has been no statement from Mr Akbar, who is currently on a visit to Nigeria and is expected to return only on the weekend. The government or top ministers have not given any response but two woman ministers, Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi, have come out strongly in support of the #MeToo movement.



Smriti Irani underscored that women who are speaking up now should be supported and not victimised. Ms Irani however, avoided a specific question on Mr Akbar saying the "gentleman concerned" is the best person to speak about it.



Government sources have told NDTV that Mr Akbar should take a call on whether to resign after being accused of sex harassment. Mr Akbar's version would be heard after he returned, they said. "There is no FIR or formal complaint. These are moral issues and he should take a call," said sources.