Rahul Gandhi Needs To Use Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Says UP Minister

An Uttar Pradesh minister on Sunday reacted to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal row, saying Mr Gandhi needed central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme as he would gain health by it.

UP Minister of State Mohsin Raza's jibe came a day before Rahul Gandhi embarks on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

"The manner in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi is making statements, a number of things will improve if he avails the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat," the minister said.

"The language which he had used for the Prime Minister, I feel if he avails the benefit of this scheme, he will definitely gain some health (swasthya laabh)," added Mr Raza.

After former France President Francois Hollande alleged that Reliance Defence was proposed by the Indian government in the Rafale jet deal, Mr Gandhi launched a vitriolic attack on PM Modi, saying Mr Hollande called him a thief.

"Former French president calls our PM a thief... What is staggering is that the Prime Minister is still silent on it. Not a single word from him... It is very important for the prime minister now to either accept Mr Hollande's statement or state that Mr Hollande is lying and tell what the truth is," Mr Gandhi said at a press conference on Friday.

The UP minister also reacted to the remark, saying the situation of the Congress was similar to "chor machaye shor" (thieves making allegations).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched what is billed as the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme - the Ayushman Bharat, which would benefit 50 crore Indians.

