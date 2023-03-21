'His Master's Voice': Congress Counters Mamata Banerjee's TRP Attack

Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Congress during an internal meeting of the party

The Congress today stepped up its counter-attack over Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's TRP swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Terming the remark "His Master's Voice", the Opposition party said it is clear that the West Bengal Chief Minister made the statement at the behest of the ruling BJP.

"During our childhood, music records of the company HMV -- His Master's Voice -- came from Kolkata. HMV, His Master's Voice, is still coming from Kolkata. I am speaking about Mamata Banerjee's remark," Pawan Khera, Congress's spokesperson and head of its media and publicity department, told NDTV.

"Who does this statement help? Why isn't that being put forward? Who must have smiled after seeing this remark on TV: the BJP. You know who this is being done for," he added.

At an internal meeting of her part yesterday, Ms Banerjee recently said that nobody will be able to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Rahul Gandhi is the face of the Opposition.

The Chief Minister, sources said, had told party workers that Mr Gandhi is Prime Minister Modi's "biggest TRP". The BJP, she apparently alleged, is not letting Parliament function as they are "keen on making Rahul Gandhi a hero".

"It is the Congress that bows before the BJP. Congress, CPM and BJP are instigating minorities against the Trinamool," she told party workers in Murshidabad in a virtual address from Kolkata.

Her remarks came after the Trinamool lost a seat to the Congress in area in the recently held by-election.

The Congress hit back, alleging a pact between the Trinamool chief and the Prime Minister to "defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress".

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' leader in Lok Sabha and its Bengal unit chief, told news agency ANI, "Mamata Banerjee is speaking on the directions of the PM. PM and 'didi' have a deal to defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and Congress. She wants to save herself from ED-CBI raids that's why she is against Congress and with this PM will be happy."

The exchange of barbs between the two Opposition parties comes amid hectic posturing among political forces for the general election due next year.

With the Congress performing poorly in most recent elections, regional parties are likely to flex muscles and demand a greater say if any joint Opposition block is formed. Several Opposition parties have also floated the idea of a non-Congress, non-BJP front.

Miffed by her party's recent bypoll defeat, Ms Banerjee recently announced that Trinamool will contest the 2024 polls alone. "In 2024, we will see an alliance between Trinamool and the people. We will not go with any of the other political parties. We will fight alone with people's support."

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met her this week and then spoke of an Opposition front without Congress. He went on to say that the Grand Old party is a national party and it needs to decide its own role in the current situation.