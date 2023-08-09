"PM Hasn't Been To Manipur Because...": Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre

The BJP has "murdered India in Manipur" and is now trying to set Haryana on fire, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha today in a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the Lower House during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP government, Mr Gandhi said, "India is a voice, a voice of the heart. You have killed that voice in Manipur. You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur. You are traitors. My mother is sitting here. The other mother, Bharat Mata, you killed her in Manipur. That is why Prime Minister does not visit Manipur. You are not protectors of Bharat Mata, you are her killers."

"The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn't consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur," Mr Gandhi said, amid loud protests from the treasury benches. He alleged that the centre can stop the violence in Manipur by calling in the Army, but has not acted yet.

Invoking the epic Ramayana, Mr Gandhi said Ravan was not killed by Ram, but by his arrogance. "You have sprinkled kerosene everywhere, you have set fire to Manipur, you are now trying the same thing in Haryana," he said, referring to recent communal clashes in Gurugram and Nuh that killed six people.

The remarks sparked a huge uproar in the House, with senior ministers demanding Mr Gandhi's apology.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi said that when he set out on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, he was confident of his fitness and did not expect it to be difficult. "But this country does not tolerate arrogance. Within a few days, an old injury resurfaced and I was in pain," he said.

The Congress leader recounted how he derived strength and courage from the people he met during the march and also felt their pain and hardship. Mr Gandhi also recounted his conversations with two women in the relief camps set up to shelter those displaced due to ethnic violence in Manipur.