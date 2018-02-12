Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Visit LIVE Updates: Congress Chief To Campaign In 3 Districts Today

Rahul Gandhi is travelling by a special bus along with top state leaders, including the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee G Parameshwara.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 12, 2018 12:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Visit LIVE Updates: Congress Chief To Campaign In 3 Districts Today

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. (PTI)

Bengaluru:  Campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a tribal rally and two public meetings across in three districts on the third day of his Janashirvada Yatra. He will also visit the Sharana Basaveshwara temple and the Khwaja Bande Nawaz dargah today, as part of his election campaign. Mr Gandhi is travelling by a special bus along with top state leaders, including the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee G Parameshwara. He will be visiting Raichur, Yadagiri, Gulbarga districts in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. The schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections is yet to be announced even as Congress and the BJP engaged in a war of words over the issue of corruption and law and order. Mr Gandhi has stepped up attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who campaigned in Bengaluru earlier this month. The Congress government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah aims at retaining power in the state.

 

Here are the live updates of his campaign:




Feb 12, 2018
12:56 (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also seen next to Rahul Gandhi, enjoying his <i>chai</i> and <i>pakodas</i>.
Feb 12, 2018
12:55 (IST)
Feb 12, 2018
12:44 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi stops for tea and <i>pakoras</i> at a local shop at Kalmala village, Raichur.
Feb 12, 2018
12:19 (IST)
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Dr G Parameshwara tweets: 
We are in Raichur for #JanaAashirwadaYatre with Shri Rahul Gandhi @OfficeOfRG. The welcome has warmed our hearts.#NavaKarnatakaNirmana 

Feb 12, 2018
11:58 (IST)
Feb 12, 2018
11:57 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi welcomed by supporters at Gunj Circle in Karnataka's Raichur district.
