'Rahul Gandhi Has...': Congress On 100 Days As Leader Of Opposition

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said Mr Gandhi raised key issues in Parliament.

Citing his visit to violence-hit Manipur, his strong attacks on the government over the NEET paper leak issue and his opposition to the removal of indexation benefits on long-term capital gains, which was partially rolled back, the Congress said on Friday that Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the "voice of the voiceless" in his first 100 days as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a long post on X, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera listed some of Mr Gandhi's achievements on taking up his first constitutional post 20 years after he entered Parliament.

The Congress Working Committee had passed a resolution in June, after the party became eligible to get the Leader of the Opposition post in the Lok Sabha for the first time in 10 years, that Mr Gandhi should hold the office. The Congress leader, who had won from the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies with margins of over 3.5 lakh votes, was said to be reluctant, but had given in to the party's demands.

After Mr Gandhi completed 100 days, Mr Khera wrote, "From championing the cause of those affected by the violence in Manipur to opposing unjust government policies, he (Mr Gandhi) has consistently stood up for the marginalised and the oppressed."

The Congress leader pointed out that Mr Gandhi visited violence-hit Manipur, for the third time, in July and not only went to relief camps and interacted with people there, but also met delegates and raised the state's issues in Parliament.

The same month, when the paper leak for the NEET-UG exams and alleged irregularities in other entrance tests had led to large-scale protests, Rahul Gandhi had led the charge in Parliament, attacking the government and pushing for accountability, alleging that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was blaming everyone but himself.

Lateral Entry

Mr Khera said Rahul Gandhi had also opposed lateral advertisements for recruitment for 45 posts in the bureaucracy in August, which the government had later withdrawn. The Congress had said at the time that it was another step by the Narendra Modi-led government to undermine reservations.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of loco pilots' working conditions, highlighting the impact on train safety. Media attention followed, ensuring the issue couldn't be ignored," Mr Khera wrote.

"He stood firm against the Broadcast Bill aimed at stifling independent media voices. Thanks to Rahul's leadership, the bill was junked," he added.

Another major point highlighted by Mr Khera was the Leader of the Opposition speaking out strongly against the removal of indexation benefits for Long Term Capital Gains tax in the Budget. The benefit was restored for properties bought before July 23, 2024, after widespread opposition.

The Congress leader also pointed to Mr Gandhi's strong opposition of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the Army, his "defence of India's secular values" by pushing the Waqf Bill to a parliamentary panel for review and his leadership on the caste census issue.

'Listened To Grievances'

"Rahul Gandhi chose to stand with victims of tragic incidents over attending high-profile events, showing his commitment to common people over politics," Mr Khera wrote.

"In the last 100 days, Rahul Gandhi has travelled across the country, listening to the grievances of farmers, labourers, loco pilots, and manual scavengers, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues are brought to the forefront in Parliament, making him a true Voice of People," he added.