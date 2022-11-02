Watch: Rahul Gandhi Plays Drums, Celebrates 'Bonalu' With Supporters

The foot march commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has reached Telangana after traversing through several states. The foot march, which commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari, has entered its 56th day. Several photos and videos of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress party workers have been shared on social media where they are seen celebrating the Bonalu festival with their supporters in Telangana.

In the video, uploaded by the official Twitter handle of Congress, Mr Gandhi is surrounded by a jubilant crowd dressed in traditional attire and dancing to mark the festival. The leader also plays drums and poses with his supporters wrapping his arm around them during the march.

“Supporters in Telangana showcasing colours of Bonalu festival, celebrated to worship Goddess Mahakali,” Congress tweeted while sharing more photos of Rahul Gandhi from the celebration.

Supporters in Telangana showcasing colours of Bonalu festival, celebrated to worship Goddess Mahakali.#BharatJodoYatrapic.twitter.com/8ryx30x9Hu — Congress (@INCIndia) November 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the Charminar in Hyderabad. Besides the leader, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, senior leader Digvijaya Singh and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy were also present at the event.

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by a massive crowd at the monument amid loud cheers and Bharat Jodo slogans. He also paid floral tribute to his father's photograph on the stage.

Mr Gandhi was today joined by actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt who walked along with him in his yatra. She is the first Bollywood celebrity to have joined the foot march. The director walked for some distance at a brisk pace while having a discussion with the Congress leader.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be culminating in Kashmir.