Watch: Rahul Gandhi At Father's Memorial During Yatra's Delhi Stop

The Congress MP was seen at Veer Bhumi in just a t-shirt and trousers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the memorial of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi this morning to pay respects.

The Congress MP, in Delhi for a week-long break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, was seen at Veer Bhumi in a t-shirt and trousers and walked barefoot as Delhi shivered due to a cold wave sweeping across north India.

Mr Gandhi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at their memorials.

Rahul Gandhi's surprising response to the cruel cold has been a talking point ever since the yatra, which started in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and is headed to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, entered north India, many parts of which are now reporting single digit temperatures,

Earlier, responding to the media's queries on braving the chill, Mr Gandhi had replied, "They keep asking me how I do not feel cold. But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question."

"I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers - all of India, in fact," he said, addressing a gathering near the Red Fort.

As the Yatra completed its Delhi leg, Mr Gandhi said he had travelled all the way from Kanyakumari but did not find any "nafrat" (hatred) among the common people. "I did spot dar (fear)," he added.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and fear, he said, "When I started, I thought there will be hatred everywhere. But I did not find that... When you watch TV, there is just Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim, but the people of India are not like that."