Rahul Gandhi Appoints Shaktisinh Gohil As Congress In-Charge Of Bihar, Replacing C P Joshi

The new appointments are part of Rahul Gandhi's efforts to bring in young leaders at key party positions. He had stated this at the party's plenary session last month.
"The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of C P Joshi, who is relieved from the charge of general secretary in-charge of Bihar," a statement from Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.
I have been assigned responsibility to work as the AICC GS incharge #Bihar. I look forward to strengthening the #Congress in Bihar and work with anti BJP forces that weaken the idea of #India.- Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) April 2, 2018
"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Anugrah Narayan Singh as the AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand," another communication from Mr Gehlot said.
Some more appointments are in the offing as the Congress chief is set to revamp the entire party set-up in the coming days.