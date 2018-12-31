Rahul Gandhi Appoints 10 New Congress Spokespersons

The party already has nine top leaders as senior spokespersons of AICC and 26 spokespersons.

All India | | Updated: December 31, 2018 21:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Appoints 10 New Congress Spokespersons

Rahul Gandhi has approved the appointment of 10 new national spokespersons.


New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the appointment of 10 new national spokespersons of AICC, some of whom were earlier media panelists.

Among the new national spokespersons are Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, Pawan Khera, Jaiveer Shergill, Ragini Nayak, Gourav Vallabh and Rajiv Tyagi.

Uttar Pradesh leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Sunil Ahire, Hina Kaware (MLA) and Sravan Dasoju have also been appointed new spokespersons of the party.

The party already has nine top leaders as senior spokespersons of AICC and 26 spokespersons.

Mr Gandhi has also approved the appointment of some new media panelists, which include Shama Mohammad, Aishwarya Mahadev, Adil Boparai, Aman Pawar, Sanjay Chhokar, Anil Dhantori and Szarita Laitphlang.

Besides, Sanjiv Singh has been made the chief national media coordinator and Manoj Tyagi and Mohd Khan as national media coordinators. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Congress SpokespersonsRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mrinal SenLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusNew Year's EveTata SkyPaytm KYCNew Year WishesHuawei P SmartJio OfferTriple Talaq Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................