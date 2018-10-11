Rafale Row LIVE Updates: Dassault Denies New Expose, As Congress Plans Fresh Attack On Modi Government

Rafale deal: Modi government has signed a deal to procure 36 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation.

An internal document of Dassault Aviation, the makers of the Rafale fighters, shows that the French firm chose to engage Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the offset partner in India to win the Rafale deal, according to a report by French investigative journal Mediapart.

The Mediapart article says the document shows a top Dassault official, Loik Segalen, had explained to its staff on May 11, 2017, that the joint venture was a "trade-off", that was "imperative and mandatory" to win the Rafale deal.

Dassault Aviation, however, has denied the report. "This joint-venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), was created February 10, 2017. Other partnerships have been signed with other companies such as BTSL, DEFSYS, Kinetic, Mahindra, Maini, SAMTEL,... Other negotiations are ongoing with a hundred-odd other potential partners," Dassault said in a press release.

The new allegations surfaced on a day when Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was headed to France where she will visit a Dassault factory where the 36 Rafale aircraft are being manufactured for India. Ms Sitharaman will also meet her French counterpart, Florence Parly.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story: