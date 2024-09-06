Racket Selling Ice-Cream Mixed With Alcohol Busted In Hyderabad

Two persons who were allegedly involved in the racket were arrested: Officials (Representational)

Authorities here on Friday busted an alleged racket of selling ice-cream mixed with whiskey.

The authorities checked the ice-cream parlour after receiving information on the matter from a social media platform, they said.

Two persons who were allegedly involved in the racket were arrested, an official said, adding that selling ice-cream blended with alcohol is an offence.

