Congratulations On Your 72nd Incarnation Day : Rabri Devi To Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav was jailed in 2017 after his conviction in the multi-crore fodder scam cases (File)

Birthday wishes for jailed Bihar politician Lalu Yadav from his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, was noticed on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lalu Yadav, also a former Bihar chief minister, turns 72 today. Sentenced to 7 years in prison for corruption, he has been at a hospital in Ranchi for large parts of his jail term.

Rabri Devi posted a tweet wishing him and praying for his long life.

"Beloved, respected @laluprasadrjd many congratulations on your 72nd birthday. May you live long," tweeted Rabri Devi in Hindi, along with a photo of the two with a rose, gazing lovingly at each other.

Birthday celebrations were arranged at the office of Lalu Yadav's RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal

But the celebrations were subdued after the party's drubbing in the national election in Bihar. The RJD didn't win even one of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats. Its ally Congress won a single seat. Lalu Yadav's partner-turned-bitter rival Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, emerged winner along with the BJP.

Reports claimed that Lalu Yadav, who is serving time at the Birsa Munda Central Jail, was depressed for days over the result.

On Saturday, leaders of his party and the Congress met him. He is allowed to have three visitors every Saturday with approval.

The RJD chief was jailed in 2017 after his conviction in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.