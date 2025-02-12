'Do You Remember Me?": Uber Driver Harasses Woman On WhatsApp After Ride Ends

A Kerala woman has accused an Uber driver of harassing her by sending messages on WhatsApp. In a post on X, Smriti Kannan shared screenshots of her conversation with the driver, who allegedly contacted her after the ride ended.

The driver asked Ms Kannan if she remembered him and asked about the perfume she used, after which she blocked him. Sharing screenshots of the conversation on X, Ms Kannan wrote, "WHAT THE F**K @Uber_India how bad are your privacy settings? An Uber driver messages me on WhatsApp and asks me creepy questions. Seriously how safe are women???"

WHAT THE FUCK @Uber_India how bad are your privacy settings? An uber driver messages me on WhatsApp and asks me creepy questions. Seriously how safe are women??? pic.twitter.com/vFnSvLrPPp — Smriti Kannan (@smriti_kannan) February 11, 2025

Since being shared, the post went viral, with many questioning the cab aggregator for its privacy policies and how the driver could get the number.

A person wrote, "That's absolutely unacceptable. Passenger privacy and safety should be non-negotiable. @Uber_India needs to address this immediately, enforce stricter policies, and ensure such breaches never happen. Women's safety isn't optional—it's a fundamental right."

That's absolutely unacceptable. Passenger privacy and safety should be non-negotiable. @Uber_India needs to address this immediately, enforce stricter policies, and ensure such breaches never happen. Women's safety isn't optional—it's a fundamental right. — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) February 11, 2025

Another added, "Pls file a police complaint. This is sick."

Pls file a police compliant. This is sick — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) February 12, 2025

"@Uber_India has hired maximum creeps. I have stopped using it. It's almost like they have reservations for perverts in their company," read a comment.

@Uber_India has hired maximum creeps. I have stopped using it. Its almost like they have reservations for perverts in their company — Dr Rajesh Patil (@DrRajeshPatil20) February 12, 2025

"It's so disturbing. These drivers know our locations too," remarked a user.

It's so disturbing

These drivers know our locations too. — Safah Bashir (@SafahBashir) February 11, 2025

Uber has not responded to the woman's claims.

Earlier, Nidhi Tara, a communication strategist, also shared her terrifying experience with an Uber driver in Karnataka's Mysuru. In a LinkedIn post, Ms Tara claimed that after booking a ride, the driver got aggressive and demanded an additional Rs 2,500 beyond the agreed-upon fare. When she refused, he became hostile and threatened her family. Fortunately, bystanders intervened, prompting him to leave the scene.

Despite reporting the incident through the Uber app, the woman received no adequate response. In her post, she urged authorities to take immediate action and safeguard families from similar harassment.