Pinaki Mishra Nominated As BJD's Parliamentary Party Leader In Lok Sabha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also nominated six-time lawmaker from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab to be the chairman of the standing committee which will be allotted to the BJD.

All India | | Updated: June 02, 2019 23:32 IST
Bhubaneswar: 

Four-time lawmaker from Puri Pinaki Misra was today nominated as the parliamentary party leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Lok Sabha.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has nominated Mr Misra as the party leader in the lower house of Parliament, BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak said.

Similarly, Kandhamal lawmaker Achyutananda Samanta has been nominated as the BJD Chief whip and Kendrapara lawmaker Anubhav Mohanty as party's deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha.

Mr Patnaik has also nominated six-time lawmaker from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab to be the chairman of the standing committee which will be allotted to the BJD.

The BJD has won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while BJP bagged eight and Congress one.

