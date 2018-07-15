Punjab Warns Dhabas, Hotels Against Endlessly Reusing Cooking Oil

Repeated frying of oil leads to changes in physiochemical, nutritional and sensory properties: Official

The Punjab government today said it has issued instructions to restaurants, fast food counters, hotels and 'dhabas' to use edible oil as per the set standards of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an official spokesperson said.



He said repeated frying of oil leads to changes in physiochemical, nutritional and sensory properties of edible oil.



"Therefore, it is important to monitor the quality of oil to avoid the use of degraded oil for cooking purposes," the spokesperson said.



He said at present, there are general provisions in the regulation to avoid re-use and re-heating of edible oil, which should be strictly followed.



The spokesperson said according to the guidelines issued by the FSSAI, the limit for the Total Polar Compounds (TPC) to be maximum 25 per cent beyond which the vegetable oil is not suitable for use.



