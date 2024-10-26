'Farmers' Issue Can Be Solved In 2 Days If Bhagwant Mann Resigns': Union Minister

The farmers have also been protesting against police actions against farmers for stubble burning.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday blamed the Punjab government led by the Aam Aadmi Party for the farmers' protests in the state and demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha the enemies of the people of Punjab.

"This problem has been intentionally created by the AAP government (of Punjab). This problem is neither from the side of farmers nor from the central government... Rs 44,000 crore has already been released by the central government (for Punjab) two months back to procure crops on the MSP (minimum support price). People who are enemies of Punjab - like Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha - have a hold there and they are not passing orders to Inspectors to procure crops," Bittu told ANI in Chandigarh.

"Tomorrow, we will meet the governor. If the Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) resigns, this issue can be solved in two days," he added.

Earlier today, farmers in Punjab said that their protests against the government to press for multiple demands, including timely paddy procurement, will continue and a road blockade will be organised in Sangrur, Bhatinda, Moga, Batala, and Gurdaspur in the State.

The farmers have also been protesting against police actions against farmers for stubble burning.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (PKMSC) District President Aranjeet Singh said they will gather in Phagwada over the issues concerning farmers of the state.

"Both the Punjab government and the central government should find a solution and resolve the issue timely so that the people do not face any problems because of the road blockade (chakka jam). We don't want common people to face any problems. However, if the government is unable to decide anything, we will be forced to block the roads," Mr Singh said.

Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab's Jalandhar joined other protestors and were seen moving towards the Phagwara protest site to block the highway this morning.

On the action taken against farmers over stubble burning, a senior farm leader said that the pollution emitted by factories and vehicles on roads is not even mentioned, but the stubble burning issue is often highlighted.

"They have taken action (against farmers) in the name of stubble burning. The pollution is not only because of stubble burning. It also happens due to many vehicles on roads, due to factories. Stubble burning only contributes two to three per cent to pollution levels. The pollution emitted by factories and other things is not even mentioned. Stubble burning is just an excuse to defame the farmers, which is unfair. The Punjab government and the central government are alike. They just want to destroy farmers. This is why the protests will go on indefinitely. We will go to Phagwada from Amritsar and block the roads," the farm leader said.

The roadblocks will be organised at four places including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla.

Surjeet Singh Phul, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjabi said that the blockade will continue indefinitely if the demands are not met.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)