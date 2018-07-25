Punjab Police Launches FIR Tracking System Via SMS Facility

SMS alert will be sent to complainants in case of arrest of the accused, says Suresh Arora.

Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora today launched the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) based SMS service for complainants.

As part of the initiative, complainants will now get SMS alerts on their registered mobile numbers regarding registration of FIRs, progress of case and details of investigating officers (IOs). They will also receive the names and contact numbers of IOs through the message facility.

Mr Arora said, "SMS alert will be sent to complainants in case of arrest of the accused, change of the IO and submission of challan/final report."

He said citizens who wish to receive such SMS alerts should update their mobile numbers during registration of FIRs.