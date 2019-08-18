Ludhiana On Alert After Heavy Discharge Of Water In Sutlej In Punjab

Two lakh cusec of water has been released which takes about five to six hours to reach Ludhiana.

The Punjab government put a precautionary alert in areas around the Sutlej river in Ludhiana city today after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in the river.

"Two lakh cusec of water has been released from the Ropar Headworks which takes about five to six hours to reach Ludhiana. Though the situation is under control, a precautionary alert has been sounded in few areas around Sutlej river," said the Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agarwal.

"The Evacuation centres are ready and well equipped if the water level increases. Around 23 villages can be affected if the water level increases and so we have alerted the villagers," he further said.

The Commissioner said the river can handle around three lakh cusec of water and asserted there was no need for panic in the area. He assured teams are ready to combat any water-logging situation.

