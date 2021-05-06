Punjab Asks Doctors Not To Prescribe Oxygen To Patients In Home Isolation

The Amarinder Singh-led cabinet also approved thrust sector status for oxygen production units

The Health and Family Welfare department of the Punjab government has issued an order, asking doctors to not prescribe medical oxygen to patients in home isolation as it is "very important to monitor the condition of the patient who requires oxygen support".

The order, dated May 2, states, "In view of more number of patients requiring oxygen support at L2 and L3 health facilities, the demand for medical oxygen has increased and the state is ensuring availability of medical oxygen to all the patients admitted in the Government and the Private health facilities."

"It has been observed that some of the doctors are prescribing medical oxygen to the patients so that they can take the medical oxygen support at home. This is not advisable as it is very important to monitor the condition of the patient who requires oxygen support," it adds.

"It is, therefore, ordered that henceforth no doctor shall prescribe medical oxygen to the patients in home isolation," states the order issued by Husan Lal, Principal Secretary in the Department of Health and Family.

The move came a day after the state cabinet approved 'thrust sector' status for all oxygen production units in the state.

"Amid the #Oxygen crisis triggered by the spiralling #COVID cases, @Capt_Amarinder Singh led #PunjabCabinet approves thrust sector status for all Oxygen production units, also appoints a nodal officer to coordinate with Customs Department for quick clearance of foreign aid," the state government said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Punjab, like several other parts of the country, is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state on Wednesday reported 7,953 fresh cases and 180 deaths.