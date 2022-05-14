Video: Huge Cloud Of Smoke As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Punjab Hospital

Visuals from the spot showed the hospital building completely covered behind a thick cloud of dark smoke.

A massive fire broke out at a government medical college in Punjab's Amritsar this evening. However, the patients were evacuated in time out of the building, averting any major tragedy. Visuals from the spot showed the hospital building completely covered behind a thick cloud of dark smoke.

The staff of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital claimed the fire started from an electricity transformer in the parking area behind a building near the X-ray department. The patients admitted in different wards of the building were timely evacuated by the hospital employees and their attendants, they said.

"Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is under control. No injuries have been reported, Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The fire has been doused now.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he was monitoring the relief work. State Power Minister Harbhajan Singh is at the spot, the Chief Minister informed in a tweet in Hindi.

श्री अमृतसर साहिब में गुरु नानक अस्पताल में आग लगने की मंदभागी घटना की खबर मिली। फायर फाइटर्स मुस्तैदी से हालातों पर काबू पा रहे हैं। परमात्मा की मेहर से किसी जान का नुकसान नहीं हुआ



मंत्री हरभजन सिंह घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए हैं...मैं लगातार राहत कामों को मॉनिटर कर रहा हूं — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 14, 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal shared a message extending his prayers for the well-being of those who were at the hospital during the incident.

Harbhajan Singh said the Punjab State Power Corporation has been ordered to to install new transformers and restore the electricity supply to the hospital. He also stated that a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.