Punjab Cop's Shooting In Amritsar Triggers Political Row

ASI Saroop Singh was found dead in Amritsar.

A senior police officer was found dead in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday morning.

Assistant Sub Inspector Saroop Singh, who had been posted to the city's Nawad Pind police station, left his home at 9 pm on Thursday. His phone was switched off about 30 minutes later.

According to reports, that was also the last time he spoke to his family.

Sources have told NDTV Saroop Singh was going to clock-in for his shift when bike-borne attackers shot and killed him. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case against unknown persons, and also filed charges under the Arms Act. An investigation is underway.

The ASI's killing has sparked a predictable political spat and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which outwitted the Congress and the BJP in last year's Assembly election, has come under combined fire.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the police officer's killing "deeply disturbing" and lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whom he called "(Arvind) Kejriwal's driver".

"It is alarming to see so many murders and killings happening in Punjab. Bhagwant Mannji, Punjab entrusted (you to work for) responsible governance, not to play the role of Kejriwal's driver; compromising Punjab's interests for Kejriwal's agenda is not what the people voted for!!"

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was among the first to react, also held the Chief Minister accountable for the cop's death and declared on X (formerly Twitter), "shame on you (Mr Mann)..."

"Look at the situation in Punjab... ASI Saroop Singh... shot dead by unknown assailants this morning when he was going to the High Court as part of his duty... Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insisted on showing his enthusiasm by holding an event first at PAP Ground Jalandhar, then PAU Ludhiana... while murders, extortions, robberies (take place) in Punjab."

"Day in and day out looting has become a daily task... God is the protector of Punjab now..."

The opposition Congress' youth wing also hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. In a post on X, the Punjab Youth Congress shared a video clip from a local channel and declared: "Murder of ASI! If those who maintain law and order in Punjab are not safe, what will happen to the common people?"