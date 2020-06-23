'Salute The Spirit': COVID-19 +ve Punjab Nurses Write Exams From Hospital

The nursing entrance exam was held on Sunday to fill up 411 posts of staff nurses.

A picture of two coronavirus-positive medical workers writing the state nursing entrance exam in Punjab won hearts on the internet after it was shared by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today.

Appreciating their courage and determination, the Chief Minister tweeted the picture of the two nurses, from Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, writing the exam in face masks from the isolation centre.

The state government gave permission and made the provisions for the candidates to write the exam after they made the unusual request ahead of nursing staff recruitment exam.

"Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for #Covid19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself. #MissionFateh," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

The young women are among the hospital's numerous health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

Though as many as 8,547 candidates had registered for the nursing staff exam, only 7,381 candidates appeared for the test amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Punjab has recorded 4,235 number of coronavirus cases in the state with 101 deaths. As many as 2,825 people have recovered from the illness while 21,300 have been quarantined.