Navjot Sidhu Congratulates AAP: 'Voice Of People Is Voice Of God'

Punjab election results: Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the AAP

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its big win in the Punjab election. The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 91 seats, while the Congress is behind with 17 seats in the 117-member house.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to AAP," Navjot Sidhu tweeted.

The voice of the people is the voice of God .... Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab .... Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Navjot Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia were trailing from Amritsar East seat, trends showed.

Other top Punjab leaders who were trailing include Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who formed his own party after leaving the Congress.

AAP workers in Delhi started celebrations at the party headquarters. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the results were an indication that the people of Punjab had accepted the teamwork between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.

"In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be the principal challenger of BJP and AAP will be Congress's national and natural replacement." Mr Chadha said.