Pune Teen Porsche Driver's Grandfather Called For Questioning

The grandfather of the 17-year-old Pune boy, who rammed his father's Rs 2.5 crore Porsche car into two people, was on Thursday called for questioning.

The grandfather is currently being questioned by the Pune crime branch, officials said.

The teenager has been involved in a car accident in Pune that claimed the lives of a man and a woman.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager when he was drunk, fatally knocked down the two software engineers on a bike in Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday. But, fifteen hours after the late-night crash, he was released on bail, which listed conditions like writing an essay on road safety.

Following a public outcry over quick bail, he was sent to a child observation home on Wednesday.

Teen Porsche Driver Got Bail On Grandfather's Assurance

The Juvenile Justice Board's order listed seven conditions for the grant of bail for the teen, whom the police want to charge as an adult given the "heinous" nature of the crime.

In the bail order, the board said that the boy's grandfather has given "assurance" that he will keep him away from "any bad company".

Apart from writing a 300-word essay on the topic of "road accidents and their solutions", he was released on two bonds of Rs 7,500 each.

The following bail conditions were also imposed:

... will visit the RTO (regional transport office) and study all rules and regulations, present a presentation, and submit the same to the Juvenile Justice Board within 15 days.

... will assist RTO officials and study traffic rules for 15 days, and submit a report.

... will be referred to external de-addiction counselling (for alcohol consumption).

... will consult psychiatrics at Sassoon Hospital (a government medical facility), and submit a report to the Juvenile Justice Board within 15 days.

... parent of CCL (child in conflict with the law) is directed to keep him present before the Juvenile Justice Board as and when required, and keep him away from 'bad company'.

Apart from illegally driving the Porsche (he is four months shy of 18, the minimum legal age to drive a car), the boy and his friends were served alcohol by a city establishment, identified as Cosie Bar.

The bar and the boy's father have both been charged; they face police cases under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with wilful neglect of a child and providing liquor and/or narcotics to an underage person, unless prescribed by a medical professional.