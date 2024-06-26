Pune Doctor, Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus: All About The Infection

Zika virus can be dangerous, particularly for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus in Pune, according to a health official. The doctor, who lives in the Erandwane area, showed symptoms such as fever and rashes. He was admitted to a private hospital, and blood samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on June 21 confirmed Zika infection.

After his diagnosis, blood samples from his five family members were tested. His 15-year-old daughter also tested positive for the virus. Both are currently stable, news agency PTI reported.

What is the Zika virus?

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause fever, rash, and other symptoms, according to WHO. It is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, which is active during the day.

Besides mosquito bites, the virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her fetus, through sexual contact, blood transfusions and possibly through organ transplants.

Zika virus: Origin

The Zika virus was first identified in 1947 in the Zika forest of Uganda, and for decades, it remained largely confined to Africa, with occasional small outbreaks in Asia. However, in 2007, a major epidemic broke out on the Pacific island of Yap, infecting nearly 75% of the population.

Zika virus: Symptoms

Fever (usually less than 101 degree F).

Rashes

Conjunctivitis (also known as pinkeye).

Muscle and joint pain

Malaise

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Zika virus symptoms are typically mild and short-lived for most people, but it can have severe implications during pregnancy, causing conditions like microcephaly and other birth defects.

Zika virus: Effects

Zika virus can be dangerous, particularly for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

Microcephaly: A birth defect where the baby's head is smaller than normal.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: A rare condition that causes temporary muscle weakness and paralysis.

Congenital Zika Syndrome: A condition that includes microcephaly, limb contractures, high muscle tone, eye abnormalities and hearing loss.

Miscarriages: Zika infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriages.

Stillbirths: Zika infection during pregnancy can cause stillbirths.

Birth Defects: Other birth defects, such as eye problems, hearing loss, and seizures.

Neuropathy: Zika virus infection can cause neuropathy, i.e. weakness, numbness and pain from nerve damage.

Zika virus: Prevention