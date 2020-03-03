Pulwama Attack: Man, Daughter Arrested For 'Facilitating Terrorists'

40 CRPF personnel died in the February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's barbaric Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus, officials said.

The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 attack, in which Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his car into a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel.

The last video of Dar, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence south Kashmir's Pulwama.