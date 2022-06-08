India Bags Guinness World Record For Completing Highway In Record Time

The 75-kilometre stretch between Amravati and Akola was completed in just 105 hours and 33 minutes by 800 NHAI officials and 720 other workers

India Bags Guinness World Record For Completing Highway In Record Time

75 Km between Amravati and Akola was completed in just 105 hours and 33 minutes.

Mumbai:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has set a Guinness World Record by completing the longest highway stretch of 75 kilometres between Maharashtra's Amravati and Akola in just 105 hours and 33 minutes. Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari, shared a video on his official Twitter handle where he spoke about the same.

Mr Gadkari began the video by saying that he was happy about the world record, and went on to congratulate the team for accomplishing the impressive task.

In the caption, Mr Gadkari mentioned that it is a “proud moment for the entire nation”, and goes on to “congratulate our exceptional team,” which includes NHAI, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd and Jagdish Kadam, “on achieving the Guinness World Record of laying 75-km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road in a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola”.

He also thanked the engineers and workers "who toiled day and night to achieve this extraordinary feat”.

In a third tweet, Mr Gadkari says, “The vision of new India is being built on your perseverance and sweat. The whole nation is proud. Keep up the great work!”

Earlier, Mr Gadkari had shared an image of the certification received from the Guinness World Record, confirming the achievement.

The construction of the Amravati-Akola highway began on June 3 at 7:27 am and was completed on June 7 at 5 pm to achieve the Guinness World Record.

According to Mr Gadkari, 800 NHAI employees and 720 workers including a team of independent consultants were involved in the job ensuring that the work was completed in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes.

Mr Gadkari also informed that the previous record was set by Public Works Authority - ASHGHAL (Qatar) on February 27, 2019. It took them 10 days to finish a road, which was part of the Al-Khor Expressway.

Also Read

.