India Bags Guinness World Record For Completing Highway In Record Time

75 Km between Amravati and Akola was completed in just 105 hours and 33 minutes.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has set a Guinness World Record by completing the longest highway stretch of 75 kilometres between Maharashtra's Amravati and Akola in just 105 hours and 33 minutes. Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari, shared a video on his official Twitter handle where he spoke about the same.

Mr Gadkari began the video by saying that he was happy about the world record, and went on to congratulate the team for accomplishing the impressive task.

In the caption, Mr Gadkari mentioned that it is a “proud moment for the entire nation”, and goes on to “congratulate our exceptional team,” which includes NHAI, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd and Jagdish Kadam, “on achieving the Guinness World Record of laying 75-km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road in a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola”.

He also thanked the engineers and workers "who toiled day and night to achieve this extraordinary feat”.

Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road... pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

...in a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola. I would specially thank our Engineers & Workers who toiled day & night to achieve this extraordinary feat. #PragatiKaHighway#GatiShakti@narendramodi@PMOIndia — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

In a third tweet, Mr Gadkari says, “The vision of new India is being built on your perseverance and sweat. The whole nation is proud. Keep up the great work!”

Keep up the great work!#PragatiKaHighway#GatiShakti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

Earlier, Mr Gadkari had shared an image of the certification received from the Guinness World Record, confirming the achievement.

Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record (@GWR)... pic.twitter.com/DFGGzfp7Pk — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

The construction of the Amravati-Akola highway began on June 3 at 7:27 am and was completed on June 7 at 5 pm to achieve the Guinness World Record.

According to Mr Gadkari, 800 NHAI employees and 720 workers including a team of independent consultants were involved in the job ensuring that the work was completed in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes.

This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI_Official employees... pic.twitter.com/Jmt9YzXLvV — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

...and 720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on 3rd June, 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on 7th June, 2022 at 5:00pm. #PragatiKaHighway#GatiShakti#8YearsOfInfraGatipic.twitter.com/4Dq1CDLKjR — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

The work was completed in record time of 105 Hours and 33 Minutes. The Amravati to Akola section is the part of National Highway-53 and an important East-West corridor. #PragatiKaHighway#GatiShakti#8YearsOfInfraGatipic.twitter.com/ORlZQbGiXh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

Mr Gadkari also informed that the previous record was set by Public Works Authority - ASHGHAL (Qatar) on February 27, 2019. It took them 10 days to finish a road, which was part of the Al-Khor Expressway.