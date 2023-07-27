Protest In Manipur Against Mizoram Chief Minister's Solidarity March

The protesters have condemned Mr Zoramthanga's intervention in matters related to Manipur.

A protest was organised today in Manipur's capital Imphal against Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga over his participation in a rally in Mizoram's Aizawl to show solidarity with the Kuki tribe in violence-hit Manipur.

The protesters burned effigies of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, leading to an intervention by the police. The protesters have condemned Mr Zoramthanga's intervention in matters related to Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked his Mizoram counterpart, Mr Zoramthanga, to not interfere in the internal matters of the state and said the Manipur government will identify illegal immigrants and drive them out of the state and will not succumb to any threat.

Speaking at an event yesterday to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mr Singh reiterated that the state government is not against the Kuki community and is opposed to the presence of illegal immigrants.

Mr Singh said his government has been tracking all the incidents that have been happening in Manipur and warned against those who are "trying to destroy the integrity of Manipur".

Ten tribal MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP in the state, are demanding a separate administration in Manipur.

The Chief Minister has opposed the demand and said there cannot be a "separate administration" in Manipur and strongly condemned the use of abusive slogans against him at the solidarity march in Mizoram earlier this week.

Manipur health minister and state government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh said the state cabinet has decided that an Assembly session is expected to convene in the second or third week of August.

