Probe Ordered After Gruesome Video Emerges Of Dog Being Dragged In Bihar

In a gruesome incident, a dog was seen chained to a bike in Bihar's Gaya. Police went into action after its video went viral on social media.

"A complaint was filed as soon as the video surfaced. Strict action is ordered," SSP (Gaya) Ashish Bharti said on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a man is seen riding a bike with a dog chained to the bike. Upon being stopped by the people, the bike rider said that he had taken the dog for a walk. After a while when the dog refused to walk, he dragged him to bring it home.

In the inhuman video, even after the locals' intervention, the man kept dragging the defenceless animal further. The man showed no remorse and justified that he was riding the bike really slowly and that he has only dragged the dog for a few hundred meters.

