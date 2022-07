Probe Agency Files Charges Against Satyender Jain In Money Laundering Case

SatyendarJain is currently in judicial custody. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court in New Delhi against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

Satyendar Jain is currently in judicial custody.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

