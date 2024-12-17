Priyanka Gandhi Doubles Down With 'Bangladesh' Bag, After 'Palestine' Row

Priyanka Gandhi's "bag move" inspired other Opposition MPs to carry similar bags.

A day after her handbag featuring the word "Palestine" sparked a controversy in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared to double down, arriving with a new bag carrying a slogan on the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

"Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians," the quote on her bag read, in reference to the incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi's "bag move" inspired other Opposition MPs to carry similar bags and protest in unison. In her address during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi called upon the government to raise the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. She urged the Centre to engage diplomatically with Dhaka to ensure the safety of Hindus and Christians.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. We should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said.

This intervention comes on the heels of another stormy episode in Parliament where Priyanka Gandhi's choice of accessories became a point of political debate. Her handbag from the previous day, with "Palestine" inscribed on it alongside a watermelon, a widely recognised symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause had triggered sharp reactions from the ruling BJP.

When questioned about the controversy over her "Palestine" bag, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the BJP's criticism.

"Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now? Who is going to decide that? That's typical patriarchy that you decide what women wear also. I don't subscribe to that. I will wear what I want," she said. "I have said many times what my beliefs are regarding this. If you look at my Twitter handle, all my comments are over there."

BJP's Sharp Attack

The visit by Palestinian Embassy representative Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer to her residence a day before added to the BJP's accusations of "communal posturing."

Several BJP leaders seized on the issue, framing it as an attempt to prioritise foreign concerns over domestic issues.

"Was the bag a statement? Why has she kept mum on issues of Bangladeshi Hindus? It is a big question mark," Mr Thakur told NDTV. "It is an Indian Parliament. MPs are elected here from across the country to try and raise the concerns of 140 crore Indians. First, it was Asaduddin Owaisi who raised a 'Jai Palestine' slogan, and now it is Priyanka Gandhi who brought a Palestine bag to Parliament."

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, accused the Wayanad MP of "communal virtue signalling" under the guise of countering patriarchy.

"At the end of this Parliament session, observe a two-minute silence for everyone in the Congress who believed Priyanka Vadra was the solution. Sporting a bag in support of Palestine in Parliament is crass communal posturing," Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Priyanka Gandhi, however, was quick to hit back at her critics. "Tell them to do something about the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, talk to the Bangladesh government, and not say stupid things," she retorted.

Recalling India's intervention in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War under the leadership of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The fight that we had fought (in 1971) was about principles, for democracy, against the atrocities that were being committed. These principles made India great. Our independence struggle was also based on these principles. We were alone at that time."

"Indira ji travelled across the globe, saying this atrocity must be stopped. Nobody stood up but our country did. Indira ji did, our army did and our people stood up," she added.

India's Official Stance On Palestine, Bangladesh

India has long supported a two-state solution, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed this position in Parliament, last week stressing India's commitment to a "sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state." Responding to allegations of India abstaining from UN resolutions on Gaza, Mr Jaishankar clarified that India had supported 10 of 13 resolutions concerning Palestine at the UN General Assembly since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023.

India has also provided significant humanitarian aid to Palestine. Since the onset of the conflict, the Centre has delivered approximately 70 metric tonnes of relief materials, including medicines, and contributed $5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees.

India also shares close historical and strategic ties with Bangladesh. However, recent reports of attacks on minorities following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina have drawn concerns.