"Have To Sit With My Children Till 3-4 AM To...": Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also revealed that she used to have intense fights with her brother, Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says she helps her children with their homework even when she's busy campaigning for her party. During a live chat session on Facebook on Tuesday, the Congress leader said she usually helped not only her children with their homework but also their friends.

The Congress general secretary added that she was that "aunty" to whom children often used to come with their requests and ask for help with their homework.

"Do your children ask for your help with their homework?" one person had asked during the chat. The 50-year-old said she helped her daughter with an assignment "even today", before the social media session. She has two children - Miraya Vadra, 18, and Raihan Vadra, 20.

"Sometimes, when I return home from an election campaign, I have to sit with my children till 3-4 am to ensure their homework is complete," Priyanka Gandhi said in Hindi.

During the session, she also revealed that she used to have intense fights with her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in their childhood. But if an outsider tried to interfere with them, the brother-sister duo used to fight as a team, she added.

She said there is "bhayanak loktantra (intense democracy)" in her family with all members contributing to decision-making.

Priyanka Gandhi is leading the Congress campaign for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, which begins on February 10. The Election Commission has stopped political parties from organising rallies and roadshows because of Covid, but it has allowed door-to-door and virtual campaigns. Most parties have turned to online platforms and devised innovative ways to connect with voters.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases. The results will be declared on March 10.