With Throwback Photo, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Tribute To 'Bravest Woman'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared two stanzas of "Invictus" with a photo with Indira Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dedicated a poem to the "bravest woman" she knew -- her grandmother Indira Gandhi on the former Prime Minister's 102nd birth anniversary today.

Sharing a black and white photograph of her with Indira Gandhi, Ms Vadra captioned it with a poem by English poet William Ernest Henley. In the photo from her childhood, Priyanka Gandhi is seen holding her grandmother's hand, sitting on the ground, laughing.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the second and third stanza of the poem "Invictus" which talks about overcoming adversity and still standing strong. Invictus is Latin for "undefeated".

"In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, my head is bloody, but unbowed," Priyanka Gandhi wrote quoting the Victorian poet.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,



And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid."



from Invictus, by William Ernest Henley — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

Earlier today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and several other party leaders also paid homage to her.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too paid homage to Indira Gandhi with a tweet in Hindi where he called her "Iron Lady."

The Congress too shared a video where a number of women spoke about her courage, empathy, independence and strong leadership skills. Watch the video here:

What quality would the women of today want to emulate from India's first female Prime Minister, the Iron Lady, Smt. Indira Gandhi. #IndiasIndirapic.twitter.com/9RrMA81z0k — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi in a tweet this morning.

"Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She became a member of Rajya Sabha in August 1964 and served till February 1967. She was the member of Lok Sabha during fourth, fifth and sixth sessions.

