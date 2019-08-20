'Modi-Ji Doesn't Respect RSS': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Dig On Kashmir

The RSS' explanation prompted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on the government (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't respect the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's views or he doesn't believe there is an issue in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, referring to the clarification issued by the outfit over its chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on reservation.

The BJP's ideological mentor RSS - which was clarifying Mr Bhagwat's remark about conversation on reservation - said in a tweet that he was "highlighting the importance of resolving all issues in the society through cordial dialogue". The explanation prompted her attack on the government over its decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all 'issues in the society' should be resolved through cordial dialogue? I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an "issue" in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting," she tweeted.

At the closing session of Gyan Utsav, an event organised by the RSS on competitive exams, Mr Bhagwat said,"Those in favour of reservation, when they hear and consider those against reservation and when those against reservation will hear and consider those for reservation, then we can find a solution to this in one minute, without a law, without rules."

So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all “issues in the society” should be resolved through cordial dialogue?

I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an “issue” in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting.... — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2019

The Congress says that the central government took the decision to end Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir without consulting with stakeholders.

After the comment provoked criticism and allegations that he is telegraphing the ruling BJP's intent of ending quota for the poor and backward castes, the RSS issued a clarification.

"Attempts are being made to create unnecessary controversy over remarks made by Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji in his speech at a programme in Delhi. Highlighting the importance of resolving all issues in the society through cordial dialogue, he had called upon everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like reservation," the statement said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.