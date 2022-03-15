Priyanka Gandhi Holds Postmortem Of Congress's UP Collapse

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is hosting a meeting this evening to review the party's decimation in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. Despite the high voltage "ladki hoon lad sakti hoon" (I am a girl and can fight) campaign, the party managed to get only two seats in the state, down from seven in 2017. Its vote share has shrunk to just 2.5 per cent.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is chairing the meeting at the party's war room at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road. The meeting is being attended by the top state leaders of the party.

The meeting comes two days after Ms Gandhi Vadra presented her report regarding the party's rout in the five states where elections were held. At the meeting, her mother and the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi had offered to resign.