Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes On Amruta Fadnavis Over 'Hypocrisy' Charge

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also asked Amruta Fadnavis to "get well soon".

A war of words erupted between Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on social media today over media reports that the Uddhav Thackeray government was planning to cut down around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad to build a memorial for late party founder Bal Thackeray.

It all started when Amruta Fadnavis posted a photograph of a newspaper report on the Shiv Sena's reported plan to cut the trees along with a tweet: "Hypocrisy is a disease! Get well soon @ShivSena! Tree cutting -- at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission -- unpardonable sins!!"

Ma'am, sorry to disappoint you but the truth is that not a single tree will be cut for the memorial, mayor has confirmed it too.

Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon

PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ? https://t.co/yfoubeVRzL — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 8, 2019

She was referring to the Shiv Sena's opposition to the cutting of trees for the Metro Line 3 car shed at Mumbai's Aarey Colony over environmental concerns, and Uddhav Thackeray staying work on the structure in one of his first major decisions after taking over as the Chief Minister.

The claim was immediately rejected by Aurangabad Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele. "There are rumours that we are going to cut trees to build a memorial for Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. As the mayor, I would like to clarify that no trees will be cut for the construction of the memorial," he said.

"There has been talks circulating that we are going to cut trees to build a memorial for HinduHriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. As a Mayor, I would like to clarify - we are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial.

-Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele pic.twitter.com/IANbWWpc7F — Shivsena Communication (@ShivsenaComms) December 8, 2019

That was when Priyanka Chaturvedi made an appearance, pointedly telling Amruta Fadnavis that "compulsive lying is a bigger disease" than hypocrisy. "Ma'am, sorry to disappoint you but the truth is that not a single tree will be cut for the memorial, and the mayor has confirmed it too. Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon," she tweeted, also questioning if the commission to cut trees was a "new policy measure" promoted by the Maharashtra BJP.

Later, she followed it up with a video clip of the Aurangabad Mayor affirming that no tree would be harmed. "Hope this helps in a speedier recovery. As always, happy to help," the caption read.

