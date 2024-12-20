Private Bus Destroyed In Jaipur Fire Did Not Have Permit: RTO

11 people died, while more than 35 suffered burns when an LPG tanker collided with a truck (File)

A private bus destoyed in fire on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway on Friday had no permit, an official from the Regional Transport Office said.

The sleeper bus was among 37 vehicles destroyed in the massive fire on Friday morning.

Udaipur RTO Nemichand Pareek said the department had contacted the bus owner following the incident to obtain a list of passengers.

"Abdul Salman Khan, the operator of Lake City Travel Bus, was contacted and the list of passengers travelling in that bus was obtained," he said.

"Meanwhile, it came to light that the fitness and road tax of the bus was complete but there was no permit," he said.

Bus driver Shahid, a resident of Khanjipir, Udaipur, was injured in the fire. Its conductor Kalu, a resident of Chittorgarh, could not be contacted.

"We talked to 24 passengers. Some passengers could not be contacted. Our team and the bus operator are in constant touch," Pareek said.

Eleven people died, while more than 35 suffered burns on Friday when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, sparking a huge fire that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

