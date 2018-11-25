PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Turns 50 Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the journey of "Mann Ki Baat" began on October 3, 2014. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' completes 50 episodes today, during which he will share his thoughts with the people through All India Radio (AIR) at 11:00am.

The programme has seen PM Modi flagging several key issues, including education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, curbing pollution and drug menace, in his previous addresses.

PM Modi on Twitter said the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' started on October 3, 2014.

On 3rd October 2014, we began the journey of #MannKiBaat.



With your blessings, this journey completes 50 episodes tomorrow, of sharing joy, positivity and amplifying the power of collective efforts.



I hope you will enthusiastically tune in tomorrow for the 50th episode. pic.twitter.com/cykhwF4y2j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2018

In the very first episode, he urged citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday said after the episode was aired, the sale of khadi products went up by 120 per cent.

Achievements of security forces are also shared time and again by the prime minister in his addresses.

The recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' aired on October 28, during which Prime Minister Modi outlined the IT for society initiative for promoting selfless service, acknowledged the contributions of Sardar Patel for uniting India and also paid homage to army soldiers and their families on the occasion of Infantry day.

The PM has also spoken about the government campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' extensively in several episodes.

Toll-free telephone lines have also been introduced to connect with more people during the radio programme.

The 50th episode will be broadcast today on AIR and Doordarshan. It can also be live streamed on official YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

