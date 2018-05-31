PM Modi Malaysia, Singapore Visit Live Updates: PM Arrives In Kuala Lumpur

PM Modi is to visit Singapore and Malaysia today after his trip to Indonesia on Wednesday.



Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Malaysia, Singapore visit :



09:40 (IST) "PM Modi's Singapore visit to take place at a very significant time"

Talking about PM Modi Singapore visit scheduled to take place after the PM's trip to Malaysia, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf said the visit is important at many levels. He further confirmed that PM Modi would be delivering the keynote address at the Shangri-La dialouge and that he is doing this at a very significant time for the region



India has been intensely engaged as a part of PM's Act East policy in the region. There is great deal of anticipation&expectation in Singapore, in the region&around the world on what PM's vision is about Indo-pacific region: Jawed Ashraf, India's High Commissioner to Singapore pic.twitter.com/sMmoZC5DAQ - ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 Talking about PM Modi Singapore visit scheduled to take place after the PM's trip to Malaysia, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf said the visit is important at many levels. He further confirmed that PM Modi would be delivering the keynote address at the Shangri-La dialouge and that he is doing this at a very significant time for the region 09:33 (IST) PM Modi and his counterpart Mahathir are expected to deliberate on ways to deepen bilateral relationship in a range of areas, including trade and investment.

09:26 (IST) During his brief stop at Malaysia, PM Modi will meet ninety-two-year-old Mahathir who was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10 after leading the opposition alliance to a stunning election victory over the Barisan Nasional or BN coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

09:22 (IST) Following PM Modi's arrival, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stressed that Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country. He made the statement via twitter where he also posted pictures of the prime minister's arrival at Kuala Lumpur



PM @narendramodi arrives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on leg 2 of his 3- nation visit. PM will meet Malaysian PM Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamed. Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country in our Act East Policy. pic.twitter.com/vxpx1DyuOC - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2018 Following PM Modi's arrival, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stressed that Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country. He made the statement via twitter where he also posted pictures of the prime minister's arrival at Kuala Lumpur 09:08 (IST) PM Narendra Modi to meet his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad soon

08:49 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India had a robust strategic partnership with Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia and that his visit would provide a further boost to the country's Act East Policy. While he visited Indonesia yesterday, he will be visiting Singapore after Malaysia.

08:47 (IST) PM Modi arrives in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur



PM @narendramodi landed in Kuala Lumpur. He would be meeting Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and discussing aspects relating to India-Malaysia cooperation. pic.twitter.com/s0SUkgaT7G - PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2018

PM Modi is to visit Singapore after his trip to Malaysia today. The Prime Minister had yesterday visited Indonesia where he held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and signed a number of MoUs. His visit to the three countries is aimed at boosting India's Act East Policy. In Kuala Lumpur, PM Modi will hold a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad following which he will leave for Singapore. In Singapore, the Prime Minister will make a trip to the India-Singapore Enterprise and Innovation Exhibitions at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre where he will also address a business and community event.