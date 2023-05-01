PM Modi To Virtually Distribute Over 70,000 Job Letters At Next 'Rozgar Mela'

The Prime Minister had launched the Rozgar Mela scheme in October last year. (FILE)

The central government is in "mission mode" to fill up job vacancies across its various ministries and the next edition of the Rozgar Mela will be held on May 16 across 22 states, officials said.

The employment drive will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video-conferencing, they added.

The Prime Minister had launched the Rozgar Mela scheme in October last year. The May 16 edition of the drive will be held at 45 centres. This would also commemorate the day when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections in 2014, according to them.

The officials further said that the process of recruitment is likely to be sped up in the coming days as the government, which came to power in 2019, is in the final year of its tenure. The first Rozgar Mela was held on October 22, 2022, and appointment certificates were handed over to 75,000 new recruits.

The second fair was held on November 22, 2022, and about 71,000 appointment letters were handed out. Similar number of appointment letters were given out in the third edition on January 20 and the fourth on April 13.

The officials said all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies in "mission mode". The appointments and filling of vacancies in each ministry is being monitored by the Union ministers themselves, they added.

The appointments made in the fairs so far include Central Armed Police Force personnel, inspectors, sub-inspector, constables, clerks, stenographers, personal assistants, income tax inspectors, tax assistants, junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, postal assistants, assistant professors, teachers and librarians among others.

A significant number of posts are being filled up by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the officials added.

The recruitments are being done through recruiting agencies such as the UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified for expeditious recruitment.

